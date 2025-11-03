Tulsa mayor proposes 0.7% sales tax increase for February special election

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is preparing to ask city councilors this week to approve a special election in February for a sales tax increase he says the city needs for its future.

The proposal includes a 0.7% increase in Tulsa's sales tax rate, plus an increase in the city's hotel and motel tax.

Nichols estimates the increase would add about $80 million to the city's general fund.

"The thing that I would really have people focus in on is every penny counts when you're trying to make ends meet," Nichols said. "The proposal we're talking about is actually less than a penny. It's seven tenths of a penny to invest in things like public safety and to really help us get there on things like homelessness and to really focus in on the things that we have to do to ensure that in good times or in bad, the city can be there for its citizens."

The mayor plans to make his pitch to city councilors Wednesday, hoping to convince them the tax increase is necessary.

However, the proposal may face resistance from residents on fixed incomes.

Joe Honeywell, a retired Tulsa resident, expressed concerns about the financial impact.

"Well, I'm in favor of all of those things. They sound great and those are the kinds of things that help a community grow but I'm retired and when you start talking about raising taxes it affects me in a big way," Honeywell said. "I'm on a fixed income and I have no way of earning more money at my age anyway."

Honeywell acknowledged that while the percentage seems small, the cumulative effect could be significant for his budget.

"It sounds like a small amount but you know when you start buying things, it adds up to," Honeywell said. "$80 million is a lot of money but when you start considering all of the things I buy, it will add up and it will be hurtful for me."

For Nichols, the proposal represents more than just revenue generation.

"I think what's at stake right now is having a very honest conversation with voters about how do we invest back in this community that we all love so much," Nichols said.

The mayor's presentation to city councilors will determine whether Tulsa voters will have the opportunity to decide on the tax increase in a February special election.

