Jenks residents submit petition over controversial development

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks City Clerk received a petition with over 1,000 signatures asking for a public vote on the Cal Ripken Experience baseball park project.

Organized by the Jenks Coalition for Smart Growth, the referendum petition has around twice as many signatures needed to meet requirements.

Jenks City Hall will verify the signatures but would have to disqualify around 500 signatures for the petition to fail.



"This overwhelming response from the Jenks voters demonstrates that the City Council did not have the support of Jenks residents when it passed the ordinance allowing for the zoning change," said Catherine Lenhart, a JCSG founding member.

Residents complained for months that the city hadn't shared enough details of traffic, planning, and environmental studies of the park bordering their neighborhood.

Despite these concerns, the City approved the development on June 27.

A JCSG representative said a former Jenks City Councilor said this is the first time in the history of Jenks that a referendum will happen in the city.

The development will be put on pause until the petition is verified.

