Jenks City Council allows controversial baseball complex to move forward

JENKS, Okla. — After months of debate and back and forth from divided residents, Jenks City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the building of a controversial competition baseball complex set to take up 118 acres.

A chain of baseball complexes called Cal Ripken Experience are anything but a home run with many Jenks residents who live near the corner of 106th Street and Elm Street.

They have complained for months that the city hasn't shared enough details of traffic, planning, and environmental studies of the park bordering their neighborhood.

Tuesday night was another showing of that frustration.

“We need to have the finalized reports," James Knight told 2 News. "The traffic report, the noise report, get the information. Don't just jump on a project without having the basics."

Neighbors like Knight are part of the 851-member Facebook group dedicated to the discussion, as well as a May online petition against the development with almost 700 signatures.

There's also Burns Getchell, who said he's building his family's new home next to where the ball park will be built.

"You've got too many citizens in the city of Jenks that don't want this, Getchell said. "They don't think it's the right fit for the city. We really don't want to see a nice, quiet town with a country feel turn into a Branson of Oklahoma."

Many speakers during public comments portion of the meeting were for and against the plan.

Representatives for developer Lou Reynolds promised the council adjustments with flood plain, improving potential light pollution, and with traffic.

Just getting to the vote took almost four and a half hours. The council approved the plan unanimously.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

