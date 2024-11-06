'There's so much reward in it': Tahlequah rescue helps stray dogs

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Joan Forsyth is the President of Waymaker Rescue in Tahlequah.

She started the organization after she started seeing stray dogs in every corner.

“They’re everywhere. They roam the city, they roam the streets, they roam the county," she said. "The state basically has a problem with overpopulation."

She tells me she has tried to partner with as many groups in and out of state to try and make sure these stray pups find a loving home.

"To date, we are about 330 animals saved since January," said Forsyth. "There were four women that were kind of doing the same thing, and we were like, we're stronger in numbers."

She said while it can be hard, she is just so happy to be working with a team that cares about animals as much as she does.

'There's so much reward in it," she said. "Together, we're better."

After teaming up, Joan said the members started gaining more community support from groups like the Cherokee Nation and Veterinary Clinics like Premier and Lakeside.

Joan said she is so grateful to everyone that has helped along the way- one of those people being Dr. Bobbi Musgrove with Premier Pet Clinic.

“It just was abundantly clear I had to be a part of helping this rescue be successful,” said Musgrove.

She agrees that animals have to be taken care of by their owners so they can live healthy lives at home.

"We do actually have leash laws and we are supposed to have animals be kept current on their rabies vaccines, which is the very bare minimum, " she said. "An owner, who is responsible for an animal, which in my opinion, that's a luxury, that's a bonus to life."

Deputy Jesse Mitchell with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the department is trying to help with this problem by starting a log.

The log will keep track of local organizations in the area that can help with spaying, neutering or even fostering or re-homing strays that deputies and callers can be connected to.

"We respond to these calls all the time," he said. "We can say 'look in the log, do we have anybody close?' And we can start calling numbers."

Mitchell said this is a personal issue for him and his wife.

"We've got six dogs at home that we just absolutely adore," he said. "If we had more room, we would be taking more."

If you would like to help Waymaker Rescue or are interested in adopting your own furry friend, you can visit their website or help provide supplies through their Amazon Wishlist.

