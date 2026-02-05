TULSA, Okla. — Students at Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa are currently walking out of class.

Images and video were sent to 2 News Oklahoma around 11:30 Thursday morning. It's unclear what the students are protesting, but similar protests involving high school students against ICE have been happening around the country.

Students at Nathan Hale HS walkout in protest

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

