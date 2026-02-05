Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Students at Nathan Hale HS walkout in protest

Nathan Hale Protest
Witness
Nathan Hale Protest
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa are currently walking out of class.

Images and video were sent to 2 News Oklahoma around 11:30 Thursday morning. It's unclear what the students are protesting, but similar protests involving high school students against ICE have been happening around the country.

