Fire near 21 & Memorial | 2 people taken to the hospital

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa fire department tells 2News that a neighbor concerned about the well being of their disabled neighbor called to report a fire near 21st and Memorial at 4 a.m.

According to the TFD, when they arrived, they didn’t notice a bunch of smoke of fire from the exterior. The fire happened in the kitchen area and smoke alarms were not set off according to the TFD.

One woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and another person who was trying to help the disabled woman was also transported to a hospital as well.

The address changed about 3 times before TFD found the right home.

No injuries have been reported in this fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue the disabled out of the window.

