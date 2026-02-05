SAFE MOVE TULSA: Two more encampments closed, 13 people housed

TULSA, Okla. — Safe Move Tulsa has closed two encampments and housed 13 people.

It's the fourth and fifth encampments that have been closed since the creation of Safe Move Tulsa in 2025. The initiative was designed help the unhoused find resources and to restore Tulsa's spaces.

68 people have been housed so far. Move Safe Tulsa's goal is to house 300 people in its first phase.

“Safe Move Tulsa is proving that when you focus your resources around a common goal and put your investments where your needs are - great things can happen," Mayor Nichols said. "I am so proud of all the partners who continue this work, and I'm eager to sustain the progress we've made so we can reach functional zero homelessness by 2030."

Those who are housed receive support to create a long-term stability plan. This includes help for possible mental health issues or substance abuse. YMCA Tulsa also plays a role in the transition.

"Our team at the YWCA is honored to be able to walk alongside each of these Tulsans to build trust and find dignity by establishing a new home again," YWCA Tulsa CEO Julie Davis said. "Our team will be with these individuals and families for the next year, supporting them on their pathway back to stability."

Wednesday's encampments include 96th and Riverside and 11th and Skelly. You can track the encampment closures on Safe Move Tulsa's website.

