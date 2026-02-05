Gov. Stitt signs two executive orders, calls for reform in higher education

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has signed two executive orders involving higher education in Oklahoma.

The first executive order directs the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the Regents for Higher Education to improve tracking of postgraduate wages, jobs, hours worked, and employment locations to support a better return-on-investment analysis. It requires a 90-day study to examine accelerated bachelor's degrees to save students time and money.

The executive order requires Regents to use that data when approving, reviewing, or ending academic programs. It also establishes performance-based funding, linking state funding to workforce and employment outcomes.

The second executive order establishes state policy on accountability, allows universities to retain tenure for employees at a five-year rate rather than a lifetime, and requires universities to certify compliance with Regents.

"Here in Oklahoma, we want to deliver higher education that meets workforce needs and keeps our talent at home. It's a win-win," said Governor Stitt. "I'm pushing for a 90-hour bachelor's degree pathway to cut costs and get students into good jobs. I am also pushing tenure reforms that tie accountability to performance at public institutions."

