OSU launches investigation after jeers heard during basketball game against BYU

STILLWATER, Okla. — An investigation is underway following Wednesday night's basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Brigham Young University Cougars.

Audio recorded at the game appears to show fans yelling obscenities against BYU, which is a Mormon-affiliated university. During a post-game press conference, BYU coach Kevin

Young said he heard fans chant "F—— the Mormons."

"There were some 'F The Mormons' chants tonight by the student section that I heard," said Young. "It was a great win for Oklahoma State University. I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted.

Oklahoma State President Jim Hess released this statement Thursday afternoon.

“I am aware of concerns raised by BYU's coaching staff regarding the conduct of some individuals in attendance at Wednesday’s basketball game. Any behavior that targets or demeans others has no place at Oklahoma State University and does not reflect who we are as Cowboys. The Cowboy Code calls us to treat others with respect and dignity, and we are reviewing what occurred and will address any violations of our standards of conduct appropriately.

“Oklahoma State University values the relationship we have with BYU and deeply respects their community and their faith. I have reached out to BYU leadership directly to express our commitment to upholding the standards we expect from our community. We will continue to work with our students and fans to ensure that the atmosphere at our events reflects the values of the Cowboy family.”

OSU won the game 99-92.

