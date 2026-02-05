'Easy and fast': Non-profit aiming to help people save money on their path to citizenship

TULSA, Okla. — The N-400 form is the naturalization application required to become a U.S. citizen.

It currently costs $710, but one nonprofit is covering the cost for those interested in continuing their path to citizenship.

Blanca Novak said she’s had her green card for more than five years.

She decided it was time to kick off her citizenship process.

She spoke to lawyers but found that, in addition to paying more than $700 for the N-400 form, the fees for technical help were too high.

“They were charging me almost like $4,000 for the paperwork," she said.

She heard about a reimbursement program that the non-profit Eastside Rise is offering.

It allows people to come in and complete their N-400 form and receive technical help.

It's a similar program 2 News reported on several years ago.

Local News Tulsa Immigrant Community Development Corporation makes big plans for future Isabel Flores

Then, clients will be reimbursed for the cost of the form so that they don't have to pay.

“As long as you have your papers, everything's smooth," said Novak. "It's been easy and fast.”

Novak said her next steps are to attend her ceremony and become more involved in her community.

“And register to vote," she said. "That's an important thing to do. It matters.”

Olivia Landrum is the program manager at Eastside Rise.

She said it's her passion to help people with important tasks like these, especially when it allows them to have their voices heard.

She handles the technical work part of the N-400 reimbursement program.

Landrum said Eastside Rise only takes in clients with a clean record.

“If we get any clients with anything that is concerning, we refer them to local agencies or WCA or American print center, or any attorney, local attorneys," she said.

Luisa Krug, the executive director of Eastside Rise, said the organization received grants from the Coretz and George Kaiser family foundations to help as many people as possible.

Krug said last year the organization helped 99 people and intends to increase that number.

“This year, we intend to serve 130 people, and so that will be closer to $80 to $90,000," she said. "We don't provide legal advice. We're just providing support. So if someone needs more legal advice, we can refer them to partners."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

