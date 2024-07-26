Tulsa Immigrant Community Development Corporation has big plans for the future

TULSA, Okla. — Located in "El Centro" on Garnett Street in East Tulsa, the Tulsa Immigrant Community Development Corporation (TICDC) aims to help individuals who are continuing their lives in the United States.

Recently, they've rolled out a new program in which they reimburse individuals for the application fees they have to pay when filling out their N-400 forms.

Anely Duran with the TICDC explained the process.

“If they haven’t been filed since March of 2021, they’re eligible for a reimbursement," she said.

"Then, filing is honestly on a case by case basis but we kinda do a consultation in-person or on the phone, just to essentially talk about the documents necessary to file.”

She says that especially in today's political climate, making sure to have everything in order is crucial and the TICDC can help.

"Especially with election coming up, it's very important for our Hispanic community, our immigrant community, to be educated and to apply for citizenship," she said.

"We should have the right to vote and make decisions, not only nationally, but also locally."

Executive Director Luis Flores says its really important for him to help the community.

“Our goal is to really help the community of East Tulsa prosper and make sure they’re not left behind as the community grows. We want to come out here and do some revitalization for the area.”

In the future, the program plans to host events for the community to participate in like trash cleanups.

Flores said he also wants to get the word out there more so that people know that they can come to the organization for help.

“I think it’s very important to have a strong community backing with this. Just because it’s gonna show what we can do for the community and how the community can prosper by working with us.”

In this way, he said the organization will also receive more grants to continue to help community members.

For more information, you can email the organization at contact@tulsaimmigrantcdc.org or call 539-232-2326.

