Multiple agencies respond to woman in the Arkansas River

JENKS, Okla. — A woman is safe and out of the water after a multiple-agency response at the 96th Street bridge in Jenks.

Jenks Fire, Tulsa Fire, and Jenks Police responded after a call of someone in the Arkansas River near the 96th Street bridge.

Jenks police said Jenks Fire put a raft in the water to help get the woman out of the water, but strong currents separated them.

Jenks fire tried again and was able to pull the woman to safety. Police said she was taken to the hospital.

The bridge was shut down in both directions for more than an hour Aug 14.

