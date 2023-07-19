Watch Now
Back to School: Jenks Public Schools

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 19, 2023
WHO: Jenks Public Schools is a suburban district consisting of approximately 12,700 students and 1,700 employees across ten school sites and 17 departments.

The district mission is: “is committed to the shared responsibility of preparing all learners for productive, responsible citizenship in an ever-changing world."

READ MORE: About Jenks Public Schools

WHAT: Kicking off the 2023-24 school year.

WHEN: Classes start back on August 17th: click HERE for a printable calendar.

WHERE: For dress codes and rules for your school: Find your school

2 News Oklahoma wants to help you get your families ready for school with some advice and guidance on things that can help the transition go smoothly.

