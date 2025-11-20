BIG MOVES: Housing takes center stage in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Housing took center stage in Tulsa on Nov. 19. The day started with the launch of the Tulsa Housing Impact Fund.

Mayor Monroe Nichols, along with other key stakeholders, held a press conference kicking off the initiative.

Later, Wednesday afternoon and evening, the city council cleared the way for more money for housing in Tulsa.

During its regular meeting, the council approved the allocation of $700 thousand intended to fund the construction of 145 affordable housing units.

Bernice Alexander offered her thoughts on the allocation.

“Every person in this city matters. As we were coming [to the council meeting], we saw a person lying on the grass, could’ve been homeless, appeared to be asleep by the highway. Then we saw another person, on the other side of the street, that appeared to be homeless. This is a problem that has been created in this city that should not even exist,” Alexander said.

Councilor Phil Lakin, responded to Alexander’s comments.

“There is a motion, that will be heard next week, that has $14 million for housing initiatives, and so we do take it very seriously. We do have action items to appropriate a lot more than $14 million after that is done. Just relating to a sales tax that was passed a couple years ago,” Lakin said.

He was referring to action taken during the 2:30 p.m. council committee meeting. Councilors engaged in early conversations regarding funds from Improve Our Tulsa 3.

Voters approved $75 million in housing funds, which will be doled out in installments.

Councilor Lori Decter-Wright, speaking during the meeting, emphasized the funds are solely for housing.

“This fund that was in Improve Our Tulsa 3, was to build housing, which does help homelessness in that people that have housing are not homeless,” Decter-Wright said, “But it has not been for homelessness services, shelters, those kinds of things.”

The first, $14 million, installment, will likely be considered during the Dec. 3 city council meeting.

