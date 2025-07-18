Bixby family alleges belongings are withheld by moving company in California

BIXBY, Okla. — One family's dream home in Bixby is still waiting on the rest of their possessions to arrive after almost three weeks.

There's plenty of room for the Desroachers kids to play inside but not much else, their mom told 2 News, despite moving from Sacramento in late June.

"We spent four months prepacking our house getting ready for this move. It was a 25-hour drive (to get here)," Jessica Desroachers said.

With only bare essentials to last a few days with them, the mother of three, her husband and her own mother hired the California company Value Added Moving, which she said quoted them at $5500 and rushed a contract signature.

"The movers came out to our house to start packing up our items and (the company rep) showed me an estimate for $11,000," she said.

As if that wasn't enough to unpack, Desroachers said, the $11K bill ballooned to $14,000, so she settled for $7,200 to just deliver her things.

"So my mom is still stranded right now in Sacramento, Calif. with all of her belongings and no way to get here, because she put all of the charges on her credit card for me so we could get here," she said tearfully.

Then comes Loadrans, better known as Rapid Moving Company, according to Better Business Bureau, a California-based carrier group Desroachers didn't know was actually going to handle their things from there to just Hayward, Calif., despite what she said she was told.

"'You're stuff is in transit. Don't worry, it's on the way,'" Desroachers added. "Well I put an Apple AirTag inside of my belongings so I know exactly where they're at."

Desroachers showed 2 News her iPhone's geolocation for the items, which read Hayward , Calif., 1,455 miles from the family's new house.



The mother said it's difficult to explain their situation to their kids.

"It's tough when they're like, crying for their clothes," Desroachers said.

Neither Loadrand nor Value Added Moving could be reached on July 17.

The Federal Trade Commission website provides guidance on how to avoid potential scam situations involving moving companies.

