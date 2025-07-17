Police release 2nd set of videos in Tulsa jaywalking case, man hit by squad car

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News obtained a second set of videos in a recent jaywalking case, where the suspect was injured when an officer failed to put a patrol car in park.

In June, 2 News exclusively obtained dash and body camera footage from the backup officer who showed up after learning a jaywalking suspect fled from police.

However, the video that has since gone viral, led to more questions from viewers regarding the moments that led to the incident. We filed a second open records request to obtain video from the first officer.

Captain Richard Meulenberg, the TPD spokesperson, says officers were operating in what they call a zero-tolerance mode, due to recent violent crime at the intersection of 11th and S. Garnett.

Dash cam video shows an officer pull a U-turn. Kemonte Hampton is seen crossing the street, not at an intersection.

Two officers get out of the car to approach Hampton about jaywalking.

“Hey man, you just jaywalked, come over here, right in front of my car,” said the officer.

Hampton takes off running around and through a nearby hotel. The officer chases him. The running lasts one minute.

Once Hampton is in the QuikTrip parking lot, he slows to a stop when he sees backup officers have arrive.

He begins to get on the ground when he is shoved to the ground by the officer who chased after him.

Moments after, while in the process of handcuffing him, a patrol car, left unattended in reverse, goes over Hampton. 2News has not been airing the impact.

Officers talk to each other before talking to him.

“He’s out here, he’s under here,” one of them says.

Thirty seconds after the impact, a female officer asks if he is okay.

“You OK? Can you get out?” she asks. “Can you crawl out? Are you stuck?”

They pull him out and put him in handcuffs.

That is when Hampton begins repeating, “y’all just ran over me, bro.”

He says this nine times, but very little is said back to him. Officers search his pockets and wallet. Paramedics arrive and take him to the hospital.

Meulenberg says TPD uses jaywalking as probable cause to talk with someone further.

Hampton was charged with jaywalking and obstruction. He faces a jury trial on October 20.

We were told his injuries from the car were minor.

