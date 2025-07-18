TPD REACTS: Highway patrol moving forward with plans to remove troopers from Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is moving forward with plans to remove its troopers from metro areas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and place them on more rural highways.

That move creates major implications for Tulsa Police.

Major Jill Phippen offered TPD’s side of the story.

“We have stretched thin, our department and the resources that we have, to ensure that our communities stay safe,” Phippen said.

Phippen says TPD is short more than 100 officers. Starting Nov. 1, Tulsa Police will have to pick up the slack on interstates and highways.

“We’re talking about patrol officers, that are being taken away from the calls for service, that our citizens are calling in that we should be responding to,” Phippen said.

That could impact Tulsan Andres Ramirez, who just moved in from Vegas. He lives near the IDL.

He said he’s felt safe in his neighborhood thus far.

“Thankfully my wife and I have made a few friends. We’ve talked to a few neighbors too … everyone says this is a good neighborhood and so far so good,” Ramirez said.

Larger vehicles, like semis, are a major flashpoint in the dilemma. For example, if a semi is involved in a deadly collision, Tulsa Police don’t have the equipment nor all the training to handle it. Officers would have to call OHP in to investigate the scene.

“So we are looking at some delays on the highway, and having to shut that highway down. We don’t have the resources to assist that other than just putting additional officers up on that highway to shut it down,” Phippen said.

With troopers stationed in rural areas, it could prolong the highway closure.

“I’m assuming it will probably be over an hour,” Phippen said.

