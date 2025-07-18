OKDEQ issues mandatory boil order for Rogers County RWD #3

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a mandatory boil order for Rogers County Rural Water District #3 July 17.

OKDEQ said the order was due to E. coli.

The Department recommends using water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, food preparation, dishwashing, and brushing teeth.

Click here to view the map of the boil order.

