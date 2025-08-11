Petition for recreational weed begins with restrictions from new law

TULSA, Okla. — A law passed by state Republicans in May changed how a petition can get to your ballot on Election Day, already affecting one that just got underway for a marijuana legalization campaign.

A new petition for State Question 837 began collecting signatures on Aug. 6. It aims to enshrine recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older into the state constitution.

The petition is active despite Oklahoma's new petition law, SB 1027, currently being challenged at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The law states petitions like SQ 837 must collect about 173,000 signatures in 90 days, and from at least 20 counties.

There's also a limit to how many registered voters in each county can have their signature count as a qualifying voter, thus significantly reducing impact from larger counties.

"It is taking away Oklahomans' constitutional right," said Amber England, who has worked on several state question campaigns. She warns the current petition is already doomed if the law holds up.



"I've been on all sides of this issue, and I can promise you no politician that's pushing this law has actually tried to get something on the ballot through initial petition. If they had done that, they would understand just how difficult a process it is."

Tulsa County's Steve Kunzweiler is District Attorney for the second-largest county in the state but endorses the restrictions.

"I'm going to advocate for what that law was clearly intended to do, which was to make it a level playing field so those folks in rural jurisdictions ought to be just as able to have their voices heard just as much folks in the urban centers," Kunzweiler told 2 News on Aug. 5.

As for the new fight to get recreational marijuana legalized, the district attorney makes his stance clear.

"You already have medical marijuana," he said. "Why do you need to step up and say, 'Well we need access to the 21 & older population. We want to make it available to everybody.' What is behind that? And I'm telling you, it's all about money."

Kunzweiler also points to campaigns and studies warning about the health effects of normalized marijuana use, especially in young people.

England dismisses both his claims.

"(Funding) is a restriction that does not apply to politicians like Mr. Kunzweiler," England said. "He can take out-of-state money. Does he think that should be illegal? This is hogwash. It's just smoke and mirrors that these politicians are pushing to try to scare people and hold power for themselves and take power away from voters."

