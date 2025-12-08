Bixby 6th grader in custody after injuring another student with knife

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby Central Intermediate student is in custody after bringing a knife to school and injuring another student with it, Bixby police said.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 8, when the 6th grader dropped the knife, picked it up and cut another student, BPD said.

The injured student was treated for superficial wounds and will be okay.

"The juvenile offender was taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center. A full investigation is ongoing in coordination with School Resource Officers, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and district policy," Bixby police said in a statement.

The school also shared this information with parents:

Dear CI Families & Staff,

I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred at school earlier today. In a 6th grade classroom, a student unfortunately brought a knife to school. The knife was dropped on the floor, and when the student picked it up, they approached another student and punctured them on the arm, resulting in a superficial injury. The classroom teacher intervened immediately, confiscating the knife, ensuring the safety of all students, and contacting administration, who brought in our School Resource Officers.

Our school admin team has visited with the students in the classroom to reassure them that they are safe, gather their statements, and answer any questions they may have. A full investigation is underway involving our School Resource Officers, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and district policy.

I am sharing this information promptly so families are aware and can have necessary conversations at home based on the facts. Please know that student safety is always our highest priority, followed closely by timely and transparent communication with our families.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Thank you,

Mr. Boren

