Prison Fellowship helps incarcerated parents send holiday gifts to their children in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The holiday season brings joy and celebration for many families, but for thousands of children in Oklahoma with incarcerated parents, this time of year can feel different.

Prison Fellowship is working to change that by giving inmates the opportunity to send personalized gifts to their children during the holidays.

In Oklahoma, more than 1,500 children are currently affected by incarceration through the Prison Fellowship program alone. In Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa, over 300 kids are currently impacted by having a parent behind bars.

Tammy Franklin, who was formerly incarcerated, shared how meaningful this program can be for families during the holidays.

"Absolutely it was very special. One of the things with children who are impacted by incarceration, it brings a lot of emotional turmoil for them as well. They feel abandoned, they feel hurt, they are sometimes fearful about what's going on with mom and dad," Franklin said. "I'll never forget calling home the next day and him saying mom we got your gift. And it was such a special moment for me because I was able to feel at a time where I was hopeless and helpless that I was able to give back to my family that was much needed."

Nationwide, more than 60,000 Angel Tree kids are currently still waiting for gifts this holiday season.

The program helps build restoration to families around the holiday season because some children feel abandoned during their parents' incarceration.

