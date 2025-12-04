$14 MILLION: Tulsa City Council approves housing funds

TULSA, Okla. — During its Dec. 3 meeting, the Tulsa City Council approved $14 million for housing initiatives.

Meanwhile, Tulsans are wondering how, exactly, the city plans to spend their tax dollars.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Gene Bulmash, Mayor Nichols’ senior advisor on housing.

“The council last year, in the resolution they approved, kind of set out specific sub-funds, or categories for the funding. And guidelines as to dollar amounts. So money for loans, grants, infrastructure, acquisitions and rehabilitation and repair,” Bulmash said.

2 News listened to Robert Gray’s thoughts on the vote.

“I think fourteen million dollars is a little low, especially for the money in their bank accounts, I think we could up that number to at least 30-40 and help out the people in need,” Gray said.

This $14 million installment is just the beginning. It is part of a series of installments that will total $75 million; a package voters approved as part of Improve Our Tulsa 3. The Housing Partnership Network will manage and invest the money.

“They’re well on their way to leveraging that amount, because we know the city needs more than $75 million if we’re gonna hit our goals of 13,000 housing units that are needed,” Bulmash said.

Bulmash says the impacts of the funds will be felt widely.

“This is not directly tied to homelessness. There are lots of other resources and programs for that. But one of the main reasons for people becoming homeless is the lack of housing that’s affordable. So by building up housing at many income levels, that will help alleviate the stress on a lot of people so that they can stay housed and not become homeless,” Bulmash said.

Bulmash says to expect several announcements in the next year or so. Housing units should start appearing in about two years.

