HEADING SOUTH: Zach Bryan to play 2 shows at UTulsa in April

TULSA, Okla. — Zach Bryan is coming is coming back to Tulsa for two nights in April 2026.

Part of his With Heaven On Tour schedule, the musician added an April 3 and 4 show at the University of Tulsa.

"We're thrilled to welcome Zach Bryan to H.A. Chapman Stadium. As an Oklahoma native, he brings a unique energy and connection to the city of Tulsa that will mean a great deal to our community." Said Justin Moore, Vice President and Director of Athletics at The University of Tulsa. "This is an incredible opportunity to showcase The University of Tulsa, bring people together, and celebrate a truly special night in Golden Hurricane country."

UTulsa has recently been working to bring more shows to the Chapman Stadium. In 2023, UTulsa brought Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper. That was the first concert at the stadium since the 90s.

"Since formalizing our partnership with the University six months ago, we've been working closely together to put the right plans in place and engage promoters who can bring top-tier shows to H.A. Chapman Stadium," said Keller Taylor, Vice President for Oak View Group in Tulsa. "Booking Zach Bryan as our first stadium show is a tremendous milestone, and it reflects OVG's ongoing commitment to delivering great live entertainment to Tulsa and the entire region."

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. You can get tickets here.

