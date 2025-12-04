Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sperry police searching for suspects in stolen $13k statue

SPERRY, Okla. — The Sperry Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a 225-pound bronze statue from the front of the Tulsa City-County Library on N. Cincinnati Ave.

SPD said the suspects took the statue around 3:26 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Video shows two individuals sitting on a bench for several minutes before picking up and walking away with the statue.

The suspects' discription is two white men wearing black hoodies and jeans who appeared to be younger.

The statue wasn't secured to the ground or any fixed object during the theft. It's estimated to cost around $13,000.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (918-596-2677).

