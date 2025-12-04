Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skiatook woman arrested on 60 complaints of animal abuse

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook woman is in jail after police observed around 60 animals in poor living conditions at her home on Dec. 3.

Officers were called out to the house in rural Skiatook and found multiple dog kennels in front of the house with dogs that were underweight with ribs and hip bones visible and some with fleas and ticks.

SPD spoke with the woman who lived at the house, Sharron Adams, and got a warrant to search the property. Inside the home, officers said the floors were covered in feces and multiple more dogs were needing medical attention.

Officers also found two dead cats outside of the home and five or more dead cats in a freezer in the home.

Adams was arrested on 60 complaints of animal abuse.

Police worked with the Oklahoma Animal Alliance to rescue the animals and get them the treatment they need.

