Tulsa cyclist gets some justice after being injured in 2023 hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — “No one should get away with leaving a person on the side of the road for dead.”

An emotional memory for a husband and wife, two years after a crash that nearly killed him.

We first told you about the 2023 crash that left Tulsa cyclist William Clark on the side of the road in a ditch, fighting for his life.

2 News learned the person behind the wheel of a semitruck took responsibility and pleaded guilty in federal court.

“I couldn't imagine my life without him, and, you know, without my children having a father and his four other children,” said Margot Clark.

She feels the fear of losing her husband as strong now as she did in 2023.

Someone hit William as he rode his bike on Highway 16 near Haskell. He was training for an Ironman.

“Next thing I know, I recall being in a ditch,” he said in 2023.

ODOT workers found William. He said they saved his life.

The couple sat down with 2 News after the crash, sharing the story in hopes of finding the driver who hit William.

“I laid around a lot of days after that incident, wondering, who, what, where, what,” said William.

Nearly eight months after that interview, someone came forward with information about the crash.

“The FBI picked up the case, and they spent over a year doing like a super in-depth investigation,” said William.

Sitting in the same living room, they talked about their new closure on this chapter.

“I'm definitely relieved, and I feel like there's a sense of justice that's been served, that we, this man came forward… that he pleaded guilty, that we, I mean, I never in a million years thought that we would find this person,” said Margot.

Lee Calhoun Phillips, 45, pleaded guilty in federal court on July 7. He waived his right to a jury trial.

Court documents show on Sept. 28, 2023 Phillips admitted to driving his truck in Indian Country, accidentally hit a bicyclist and said he did not stop and check on him before he left the area.

Margot attended court and faced the man accepting responsibility for the crash.

“It was surreal, know, seeing, seeing the person who hit him, who left him for dead. It was, it was hard, you know, to look that person in the eyes,” she said.

The count of leaving the scene of an accident involving a nonfatal injury in Indian Country carries a 2-year max imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

2 News asked, “Were you satisfied?”

“I was, but I feel that, given the circumstances, the sentencing will only be, you know, 10 days to two years in jail and prison. And I don't feel like that's enough,” he said.

While William could choose vindication for Phillips he focuses on waking up to his wife and children and a profession that serves his community.

“He shows up for his patients just like that. You know, he truly cares about every single patient that walks into his clinic and that he operates on, and he wants them to have a better quality of life,” said Margot.

“I like having pursuits, and I like doing hard things, and I like, I like overcoming obstacles,” said William.

Phillips’ sentencing should happen in the next few months. 2 News reached out to his attorney for comment, but did not hear back.

