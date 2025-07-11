Owasso residents concerned about apartments planned above city library, near police station

OWASSO, Okla. — Some people in Owasso were not happy about the proposed housing on top of the city's library. The Tulsa City-County Library and West Development came together to bring three-story loft apartments on top of the current location.

City leaders said this is designed to grow downtown, but people are worried about their safety.

Kaylyn Holson regularly takes her kids to the Owasso library at West Broadway and Main. However, she was unhappy about the changes coming to it.

"I think it's a terrible idea, you're supposed to be able to go to the library as a place with your kids to feel comfortable and safe," said Holson.

J.J. Dossett, the assistant city manager, said they plan to tear down the library and build an even bigger one for the apartments. Holson said she couldn't believe it when she heard about the plans.

"It was mind-blowing that they would take something as simple as the library and turn it into living quarters for whoever wanted to take advantage of it," said Holson.

Kristina Upky agreed with Holson's concerns.

"Are they going to have regulations on that like they would with schools and everything else for people that can't live within a certain radius," said Upkey.

Dossett said this will bring nearly 60 new living spaces for Owasso. With 119 parking spots for the library and people staying there.

Dossett told 2 News that the intention with this project is to grow downtown Owasso. He added he wanted more families in the city, along with businesses, dining, and entertainment. Regardless, Holson was still worried.

"But it's just always in the back of your mind as a parent, are my kids going to be safe at a building that they love going to?".

2 News took these concerns to Dossett.

We don't have any concerns as far as safety or anything like that, and the police department is right across the street, so we believe it's going to be a nice addition to our downtown," said Dossett.

Dossett said the city council still needs to vote on approval for aspects of construction and zoning to allow housing on top of the library. That vote is scheduled for July 15.

"I think it is important to get the opinions of people who live here," said Holson.

