REOPENING: Fort Gibson antique store, Granny's Porch, set to reopen July 12

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson’s antique store, Granny’s Porch, is set to reopen July 12 at 10 a.m.

In late May, when a violent storm ripped through town, Granny’s Porch took severe damage. Parts of the roof were ripped off, the inside was flooded, and all of the thousands of items inside the store were damaged in one way or another.

After seeing the damage, Carol Corley, the founder, was determined to reopen the store to the public.

It took six weeks to accomplish her goal.

“This is gonna sound crazy to you. I have been blessed,” Corley said.

Corley told 2 News the blessing comes in the form of a new-look store. For the last several years, Corley has wanted to deep clean the space, but it took the storm damage forcing her hand. Now, as she walks into her fresh store, she feels a since of accomplishment.

The accomplishment was the result of “grueling,” work, Corley said.

She spent time, “wondering if it was even possible. It was so overwhelming.”

Granny's Porch in the aftermath of the May storm.

Her store has tens of thousands of items, suffered major roof damage, and needed a new $40,000 roof.

Corley rearranged, clean, and reset every last salvageable item in the store. Despite all that was salvaged, Corley said she filled approximately 10 dumpsters worth of things that were ruined.

2 News asked Corley to share the lesson she learned throughout the process.

“I have been reaffirmed, what I have already believed; you can do anything if you set your mind to it,” Corley said.

Granny’s Porch is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

