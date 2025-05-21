'All these angels showed up' | Fort Gibson rallies around antique shop owner

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Granny’s Porch is a Fort Gibson staple. It is an antique shop started 25 years ago by Carol Corley. The store is filled to the brim with trinkets.

“Tens of thousands. Thousands and thousands,” of items, Corley said, “This is a fun business.”

Though things have not been so fun for Corley since a ferocious storm ripped through Fort Gibson.

Granny’s Porch sustained major damage, mainly to the roof. Pieces of it are scattered all over the road in front of the store.

When Corley spoke with 2 News’ Brodie Myers, she relived the moments she saw her shop after the storm.

“When we drove into town, I could see the street was just black with my roof. It had just, the whole block, was covered with all that black debris,” Corley said, “I opened the door, and I cried and I cried, and I cried, and I thought, how in the world, am I going to do this? How am I gonna do this?”

HOW TO HELP >>> Organizers set up a GoFundMe benefiting Corley

She didn’t have to look far for helpers. Just down the road, the American Legion hosted a spaghetti dinner benefiting Corley. Dozens of her friends and neighbors showed up to the event.

“It touched me so much, because I have to ask, why me? Why me? Who am I? I’m nobody. I’m just an old woman,” Corley said.

Tim Smith, with the Legion, would say otherwise.

“You go in and buy something for her, and she’ll practically give it to you. She’s got a heart of gold,” Smith said.

Before opening Granny’s Porch, Corley taught art at Fort Gibson High School. One of her students from the 1980s, Don Ballew, attended the dinner.

“She is just a wonderful lady,” Ballew said, “I would do anything I can to help her.”

When Corley purchased the building that would become Granny’s Porch it was falling apart.

“I bought it to rescue it,” Corley said.

Now, she has to rescue it again, but she won’t go it alone.

“That’s the way Fort Gibson is. It’s a loving community, and it’ll help out whenever needed,” Lonnie Rowan said.

Corley said she wants to get the store back up and running as soon as possible.

“Oh, absolutely, that’s my baby,” Corley said.

The Legion raised hundreds of dollars, but it will cost thousands to replace the roof. Organizers set up a GoFundMe to help with repairs.

“I’m so glad that all these angels showed up,” Corley said.

