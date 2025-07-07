'A food crisis': SNAP group, food bank brace for effects of 'Big Beautiful Bill' in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Most if not all new rules and restrictions created by the massive spending bill now signed into law will take effect in 2028. Still, Oklahoma anti-hunger experts expect food stamps and free meal programs to be in serious jeopardy.

"It's definitely going to be a food crisis," Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma CEO Jeff Marlow told 2 News on July 6.

"We did call it a setback. It is a fundamental change to how the program works," Hunger Free Oklahoma CEO Chris Bernard said.



Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma distributes food to 685 partner organizations in 24 counties. Hunger Free Oklahoma advocates and coordinates SNAP – aka food stamps – for almost 700,000 Oklahomans in need.

The CEOs of both non-profits said they met with Oklahoma's congressmen before they each voted Yes on the "Big Beautiful Bill".

"We secured significant commitments on continuing to move the ball forward on the American first agenda." Rep. Kevin Hern

"(This is) bill that everyone can be proud of. This legislation keeps the 2017 tax cuts in place, adds additional tax cuts for working families and senior citizens, strengthens the military, protects small businesses, secures our border, combats human trafficking and drug smuggling, and will make America strong and safe again." Rep. Josh Brecheen

"I understand what they're trying to do," Marlow said. "But also from the other side of it, it's hard to get behind some of these cuts."

The new law puts SNAP costs largely on just the state, not the federal government. It also reinstates work requirements for applicants with few exemptions.

Both Marlow and Bernard said Green Country families need to know what that all means.

"The vote that happened will increase costs for our state by as much as $300 million," Bernard said.

"This is already something that we're falling short on and pushing the limit in Oklahoma already as it is prior to making these cuts," Marlow said. "And then when you add these cuts on top, you know, it's something that none of us have ever seen."

"Everything suffers," Bernard added. "So if kids aren't getting enough food, then their educational outcomes drop right. If families, diabetics, and others don't have access to the food resources they need (then) it's much higher medical costs."

As already one in six Oklahomans are food insecure - including almost one in four children – both non-profit leaders argue a big responsibility now shifts to the Oklahoma State Legislature.

"There is no partisan talk," Marlow said. "It's just, 'Hey, let's get together, Oklahoma. And let's figure this out.' And I think that we're going to have to come with that kind of energy."

"The only way to have enough to address this issue is through the pooled resources of government, and one of those arms of government just pulled the rug out," Bernard said.

