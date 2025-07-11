Circle Cinema Film Festival features films about, by Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — From documentaries, short and feature films, there is something for everyone at the Circle Cinema Film Festival.

The five-day festival features all films made in Oklahoma, by an Oklahoman, or about Oklahoma.

For example, “I’ve Been Blessed by Evan Hughes” chronicles a Tulsa comedian’s Facebook-liking fascination.

“Drowned Land” won the Circle Cinema’s Best Documentary Feature Award. One showing is sold out.

“It’s a powerful story about the Kiamichi River and a Texas company that was going to build a dam there for a power plant, and how the Choctaw Nation rallied around the river to protect the natural resources,” said Ryan Thomas, Programming Director for the Circle Cinema.

A full access pass to the festival comes with deals at surrounding Kendall Whittier businesses. Podcasts will be recorded in the lobby.

There will be a lot of Q&A opportunities with filmmakers, as well.

Wes DeHart is a Creative Services Producer at 2 News Oklahoma as well as a filmmaker who submitted two short films to the festival. One is a sentimental piece called “Thoughts from an Old Soul.” The other is a comedy, “Living Dangerously.”

“When I am writing in a coffee shop and I laugh out loud, that’s when I think I might be onto something that might make other people laugh,” said DeHart, on why he prefers the comedy genre.

The Circle Cinema Film Festival runs July 11-15.

