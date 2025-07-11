REMEMBERING JIM LATTIE: Father killed in Glenpool wreck

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A man full of heart and grit is how Jim Lattie’s family is remembering him, one month after he died in a Glenpool wreck.

The pictures over the years tell the story of a man from Glenpool falling in love.

Jim and Maria Lattie met while working at a glass plant in Sapulpa. For 30 years, they did life together, raising Maria’s four children, having two of their own, celebrating birthdays, taking vacations, and attending weddings, until a wreck took him away.

“What was going through your mind when you got that call from your mom?” asked 2 News’ Naomi Keitt.

“How do I fix this,” answered Andrian Marquez.

2 News was there on June 4th at 4 a.m. when the wreck happened on Highway 75 through Glenpool.

Lattie, who worked a second shift, was on his way home. Police say Jeremiah Thompson was driving the car that hit Lattie’s, ultimately killing him.

“We all make mistakes but why take off running,” said Marquez. “ I don’t know if he could’ve saved him or not but at least he could’ve called somebody.”

Authorities say they found beer cans in Thompson’s car and the smell of alcohol in the vehicle and on him when they eventually found him.

“It has definitely turned us upside down for sure,” said Marquez.

The family shared stories of Lattie’s life. They say he was a provider, protector, and teacher. Lattie loved visiting caves, taking trips to Branson, and spending time with his family outdoors.

“We’d go camping,” said Marquez. “We’d float the river every single year.”

Ultimately, Lattie’s kids and his wife are finding their new normal without him.

“She’s going through this difficult time trying to transition life without him for 30 years, so she’s having to learn how to live again and how to navigate through life without him,” said Marquez.

Thompson is charged with several crimes:



Causing an accident resulting in significant bodily injury without a valid driver's license (felony)

Failure to stop in an accident involving death (felony)

Driving while license is canceled, denied, suspended, or revoked (misdemeanor)

Thompson is Native and charged by the Muscogee Creek Nation. He’s due back in court on July 30th.

