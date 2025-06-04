One killed in Glenpool accident on Highway 75

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police say a man was killed in a crash around Wednesday morning, on Highway 75 near 136th Street South.

Investigators say the other driver involved ran from the scene, and they’re looking for them now.

Based on initial reports, police believe they’re searching for a woman.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 75 are closed,m and traffic is being diverted at 121st Street.

You can re-enter the Highway at 141st Street South or any point further.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

