TULSA, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, over 2,000 visitors will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Those visitors are estimated to bring in more than $3 million during the National Main Street Conference during the same year as the Route 66 Centennial. That’s happening Nov. 11, 2026.

Scripps News iPhone Photographer tours Tulsa, offers composition advice

Jefferson Graham is the Host and Producer of Photowalks travel photography series airing on Scripps News Sundays at 9 am. He’s in Tulsa working on a series of episodes along Route 66.

KJRH

Jefferson grew up as a film photographer, eventually working at USA Today covering Apple and new iPhones.

Graham went on a Downtown Tulsa Art Deco tour with 2 News Oklahoma’s Christine Stanwood. They started their tour at the Philcade, going through the building’s tunnels, eventually going next door to the Atlas building.

He shared his best tips for shooting images with his iPhone. Number one, wipe your iPhone lens. Then charge your phone and make sure you have enough storage.

