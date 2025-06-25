Concerts returning to Chapman Stadium in 2026, TU confirms

TULSA, Okla. — More than 30,000 rocked out to Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper on a jamming August night in 2023. It was the first time Tulsa concertgoers could do so outside at a venue as large as Chapman Stadium since 1990.

And it apparently brought such good buzz to the University of Tulsa and Route 66 that second-year Director of Athletics Justin Moore believes it's time to run it back with more concerts in 2026.



The athletics department confirmed to 2 News on June 24 it's partnering with Oak View Group, which also books concerts for BOK Center, to host more bands on Skelly Field beginning late spring 2026 carrying into the summer, just before fall football workouts.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Oak View Group to bring concerts back to H.A. Chapman Stadium. The enthusiasm surrounding the concert in 2023 was incredible, and we want to build on that momentum. We look forward to working with the Oak View Group and utilizing their expertise as we expand event opportunities at the University of Tulsa." Justin Moore, University of Tulsa Director of Athletics

Some neighbors complained to 2 News in 2023 that the concert noise was so loud it was hard to put kids to bed, and also rattled homes.



Previous coverage >>> Homeowners recommend changes after TU rock concert

But not everyone hated the tunes echoing onto their properties. At least, not those 2 News heard from in the Renaissance neighborhood on June 24.

"It was really nice to sit out on my porch and listen to a free concert," Bill Surko said.

"That was pretty normal, just like any other football game," Madison Maxey said. "So it was just kind of fun to listen to music other than that."

Surko and Maxey added they look forward to new concerts under the right conditions.

"With all the shootings that have been going on downtown we don't want to bring any of that to our neighborhood," Surko said. "So as long as there's plenty of security and, like I said, it depends on who it is, I'm all for it."

"Obviously nobody wants people going crazy or trashing their neighborhood," Maxey said. "But I mean, that's probably not going to happen. It's probably just the same as with the football crowd."

Oak View Group's Tulsa-based vice president said it's targeting upcoming concert dates in tandem with Route 66 centennial celebrations.

