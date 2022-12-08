Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe to perform first-ever concert at H.A. Chapman Stadium

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are coming to Tulsa next year.
Both bands are hitting the road on a global tour starting next year.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will make a stop at the H.A. Chapman Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, with special guest Alice Cooper. This marks both legendary bands' first-ever show at the Tulsa stadium.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on Ticketmaster.
University of Tulsa's President Brad Carson expressed his excitement over the announcement:
This is the first of several concerts we hope to host over the next year. $$$$ for the university, and fun for all.
So some say "No more Mr. Nice Guy." I say, "Pour some sugar on me." And if you don't like it, well, "Don't go away mad, just go away!"
I'm off to home sweet home.
