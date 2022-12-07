Elderly woman scammed into reshipping cocaine, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway after police found an elderly woman Tuesday who they say was scammed into receiving seven kilos of cocaine.
The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial after a few weeks of investigating and found $300,000 worth of cocaine. Police say she'd been scammed online into receiving the drugs and then given instructions to repackage and ship them to another address.
The information and the woman are now part of a federal investigation.
Trending Stories:
- Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Pearl Jam pushes for Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Police searching for two men involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter