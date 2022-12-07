Watch Now
Elderly woman scammed into reshipping cocaine, Tulsa police say

Recovered cocaine
Tulsa Police Department
Cocaine recovered by Tulsa police after an investigation found an elderly woman had been scammed online into receiving and reshipping about $300,000 worth of the drug. Dec. 7, 2022.
Recovered cocaine
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 14:39:36-05

TULSA, Okla. — A federal investigation is underway after police found an elderly woman Tuesday who they say was scammed into receiving seven kilos of cocaine.

The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant at a home near 61st Street and Memorial after a few weeks of investigating and found $300,000 worth of cocaine. Police say she'd been scammed online into receiving the drugs and then given instructions to repackage and ship them to another address.

The information and the woman are now part of a federal investigation.

