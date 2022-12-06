Watch Now
Pearl Jam pushes for Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress

FILE--In this Nov. 3, 2011, file photo, Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder performs in concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, file)
WASHINGTON — Iconic rock band Pearl Jam is one of many now pushing for a delegate representing the Cherokee Nation to be established in the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. House Rules Committee held a hearing in November, speaking to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin among others to explore the possibility of delegation. The tribe’s right to a delegate is included in the Treaty of New Echota signed in 1835, which provided the legal basis for the forced removal of the Cherokee Nation from east of the Mississippi River and led to the Trail of Tears.

The official Pearl Jam Twitter account posted a series of tweets on Monday explaining the situation and calling for messages to congressional representatives in favor of a delegate.

A decision on the delegate has not been made.

