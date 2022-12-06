Pearl Jam pushes for Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress

WASHINGTON — Iconic rock band Pearl Jam is one of many now pushing for a delegate representing the Cherokee Nation to be established in the U.S. Congress.

Two Hundred years ago, the United States signed The Treaty of New Echota with Cherokee Nation, guaranteeing the tribe a non-voting delegate in Congress. Our country has never fulfilled our commitment. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AlVykLkG20 — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) December 5, 2022

The U.S. House Rules Committee held a hearing in November, speaking to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin among others to explore the possibility of delegation. The tribe’s right to a delegate is included in the Treaty of New Echota signed in 1835, which provided the legal basis for the forced removal of the Cherokee Nation from east of the Mississippi River and led to the Trail of Tears.

The official Pearl Jam Twitter account posted a series of tweets on Monday explaining the situation and calling for messages to congressional representatives in favor of a delegate.

(3/3) It’s time for Congress to vote. Sign on here and join us in asking your Congressperson to vote YES. https://t.co/HK8sFoRXNL — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) December 5, 2022

A decision on the delegate has not been made.

