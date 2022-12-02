New Details: Affidavit reveals details in Okmulgee Quad murder

TULSA, Okla. — A newly unsealed court record reveals new details about the investigation into a quadruple homicide in Beggs.

Joe Kennedy is a person of interest in the deaths of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. Their dismembered bodies were found in the Deep Fork River in October.

Okmulgee police identify remains as four missing men

In a motion to increase bond for mid-November that is now unsealed new details of the homicides and Kennedy's trip to Florida are revealed.

The affidavit says the shooting deaths of the men are believed to be on October 9th at the scrap yard owned by Kennedy. Filings show one of the victim's phone records show he was at the scrap yard and a deputy sheriff that lived nearby reported gunshots that evening.

The filing also alleges Kennedy was seen leaving in a different shirt and coming back to the area in a pick up truck around 1 a.m. on the 10th of October and pulling the truck to a vacant lot by the scrap yard around 4 a.m. He's allegedly seen driving the truck onto Sharp Road about 2 hours later.

On October 14th the bodies were found and could be seen from the bridge over the river on Sharp Road. One of the men's bloody belongings are believed to have been found in that vacant field on the 14th as well.

Court records allege that Kennedy went to a friend around 3 a.m. on October 15th and said "they were stealing from him" and that he killed them and cut them up. He was arrested in Florida on another charge at a later date.

Kennedy is still in custody and a court hearing is scheduled for December 5th.

