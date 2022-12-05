Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tulsa picks Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson as next head football coach

Ohio St football
Paul Vernon/AP
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, right, is seen with tight end Jeremy Ruckert during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio St football
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 14:51:24-05

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa will hire Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to be the next head coach of its football team.

2 News Oklahoma Sports Director Cayden McFarland confirmed the news Monday.

Wilson served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach starting in 2017. Before arriving in Columbus, he was the head coach at Indiana from 2011 to 2016 where he coached the Hoosiers to a 26-47 record during his tenure including two bowl game appearances.

Wilson is returning to the Sooner State where he put together a successful career as an offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2002 to 2011.

He's replacing Philip Montgomery who the university fired after eight seasons and a 43-53 record.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7