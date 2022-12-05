Tulsa picks Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson as next head football coach

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa will hire Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to be the next head coach of its football team.

2 News Oklahoma Sports Director Cayden McFarland confirmed the news Monday.

Wilson served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach starting in 2017. Before arriving in Columbus, he was the head coach at Indiana from 2011 to 2016 where he coached the Hoosiers to a 26-47 record during his tenure including two bowl game appearances.

BREAKING: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson has agreed to become the next Head Coach at Tulsa. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana & then OC at tOSU. I expect him to be introduced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/qGJz11TUws — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) December 5, 2022

Wilson is returning to the Sooner State where he put together a successful career as an offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2002 to 2011.

He's replacing Philip Montgomery who the university fired after eight seasons and a 43-53 record.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

