Police searching for two suspects involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two male suspects after an early morning armed robbery at a Brookside QuikTrip.

Officers were called about a robbery happening at the QT near 36th and Peoria around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Lt. Matt Arnold with TPD tells 2 News that police were on the scene within a minute of the call coming in.

The suspects are described as two males wearing all black with hoods up, sunglasses on, and black gloves.

Arnold says the two suspects walked into the gas station, jumped the counter, held the clerk at gunpoint, and demanded money. The clerk was forced to empty both cash registers before the suspects left the QT and headed west on 36th.

TPD brought out one of their K9 officers to attempt to track where the suspects went, but the track went cold, leading officers to believe they got in a car.

No customers were in the store at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt, but the clerk was shaken up. Arnold says something like this could have been much worse, especially with one of the suspects having a weapon.

“I mean, the old adage is the difference between armed robbery and a homicide is a breath. Thankfully, that’s all it was today, an armed robbery, and the clerk is not hurt and they can replace the money," says Arnold.

The Brookside QT was temporarily closed until a manager could come and assess just how much money was lost during the robbery. The gas station is now open to customers.

