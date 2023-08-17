Homeowners recommend changes after TU rock concert

TULSA, Okla. — The President of the University of Tulsa says he'd like to have more concerts performed at Skelley Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Def Leopard, Motley Crew, and Alice Cooper performed there Wednesday evening, but we've learned some nearby homeowners and students say noise and parking were inconvenient.

Homeowners on South Florence Place say houses were rattling during the show. This neighborhood is directly across from the stadium. Some of them tell 2 News they'd be okay with more concerts in the future if staff make some sound adjustments.

He may not be Nikki Sixx, but Jon Parker of Tulsa has played guitar for over 50 years. So when Alice Cooper, Def Leopard, and Motley Crue perform feet from his house, he will listen. He didn't have to leave his front steps.

"I heard they heard it at 21st Street at times," Parker said. "You can say it was loud, but hey, it's a rock concert."

Besides being heavy on the base sometimes, Parker says he welcomes more concerts at TU. After all, it's been more than 30 years since they've hosted one.

"I hope they have everything from progressive rock to fusion to indie rock. I don't care what you call it," he said.

Holly Henry was trying to put her one-year-old to bed two houses up.

"It took him a while. He stood up in his crib a couple of times, looking around, trying to figure out why the house was shaking," Henry said.

Crews were still taking down the stage on Thursday. It was also Move-in day at TU.

TU President Brad Carson addressed the inconvenience the concert caused students by having off-site parking and buses shuttling them to and from campus. He says shows are very lucrative for the university.

TU staff say the money raised from the concert will go toward student services. In this case, they plan to use the money to finish building a Starbucks at the campus library. They also plan to develop a Chick-Fil-A on campus. It will serve three meals a day, six days a week.

Parker thinks it's a win-win. After all, he doesn't mind listening to others play beside himself.

"I think they'll do good in the future with future shows," Parker said. "Hopefully, they have a lot of them. I'm a musician. I love shows."

