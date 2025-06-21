Route 66 Commission announces plans for massive centennial parade

The Tulsa Route 66 Commission announced plans for a massive parade to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road.

"Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise: World-Record Classic Car Centennial Parade," has been planned for May 30, 2026.

Organizers said the parade would take place along Tulsa's stretch of Route 66, with a goal of more than 3,000 entrants. It would hopefully set a record with its size and scope.

Details for the parade are still being finalized, but organizers said they hope to entice 200,000 spectators along the parade route.

