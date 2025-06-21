Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Route 66 Commission announces plans for massive centennial parade

Route 66 Commission announces plans for massive centennial parade
ROUTE 66.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Tulsa Route 66 Commission announced plans for a massive parade to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road.

"Tulsa's Route 66 Capital Cruise: World-Record Classic Car Centennial Parade," has been planned for May 30, 2026.

Organizers said the parade would take place along Tulsa's stretch of Route 66, with a goal of more than 3,000 entrants. It would hopefully set a record with its size and scope.

Details for the parade are still being finalized, but organizers said they hope to entice 200,000 spectators along the parade route.

More details about the announcement can be found here.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US