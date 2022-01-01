Dan Lindblad

Dan Lindblad joins the 2 News Oklahoma team as a Sports MMJ.

Dan is a Broken Arrow native and went to school at Oklahoma State University.

Following his time in Stillwater, Dan moved to Lawton to begin his career as a news reporter and weekend morning anchor. From there he moved to Sherman-Denison, Texas, where he covered much of Southeast Oklahoma as a weekend sports anchor and eventually sports director.

There he covered high-profile events such as the Red River Showdown, Big XII Championships, Oklahoma and Texas state championships. He was even in Augusta for Tiger's win at the Masters in 2019. After that he found himself in Springfield, Mo., as a weekend sports anchor and host where he covered the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl run, the St. Louis Cardinals trip to the NLCS and Missouri State.

Dan says he is excited to finally get back home! When he isn't covering/watching sports, Dan can be found playing basketball, a horrible round of golf or just enjoying the outdoors.