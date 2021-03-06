Scripps Spelling Bee

2 Works for You, is proud to bring the Scripps National Spelling Bee to Green Country again in 2021. As a Scripps broadcasting station, we have a long history, tradition and commitment to literacy education.

The winner of each participating school will compete in the Green Country regional bee on March 6, 2021. The winner of the Scripps Green Country Regional Bee will win the opportunity to represent Eastern Oklahoma in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

