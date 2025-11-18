Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in Sand Springs cold case from 1997

Cold Case victim
KJRH
Cold Case victim
cold case arrest
Posted

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a cold case from 1997.

They arrested Angie Cutnose, 62, for first-degree murder.

cold case arrest

She’s charged in the 1997 murder of Todd Sanseverino, 32. Someone shot and killed him on July 19, 1997, when he visited a home in the 500 block of N. Franklin in Sand Springs.

Cold Case victim

Officials said they always suspected Cutnose in the murder. In recent years, TCSO’s Cold Case Task Force members and investigators focused on the case and developed new information that led to charges filed against Cutnose.

They arrested her at her home in Sand Springs on Monday.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US