Arrest made in Sand Springs cold case from 1997

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a cold case from 1997.

They arrested Angie Cutnose, 62, for first-degree murder.

She’s charged in the 1997 murder of Todd Sanseverino, 32. Someone shot and killed him on July 19, 1997, when he visited a home in the 500 block of N. Franklin in Sand Springs.

Officials said they always suspected Cutnose in the murder. In recent years, TCSO’s Cold Case Task Force members and investigators focused on the case and developed new information that led to charges filed against Cutnose.

They arrested her at her home in Sand Springs on Monday.

