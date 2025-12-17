EXPIRING DEC. 31: ACA tax credits set to expire, impacting thousands

TULSA, Okla. — 300,000 Oklahomans benefit from Affordable Care Act tax credits, according to insurance commissioner Glen Mulready. Shelly Noon, of Okmulgee, is one of them.

“I had a job, I had a nice-normal, working-class life, I guess, and I feel like that’s disappeared,” Noon said.

2 News listened to Noon’s story, following up an email she sent to members of the newsroom.

She said she left her job as a social worker, due to health reasons, since relying on Obamacare plans.

She said her monthly payment, usually about $200, is expected to increase to $1400.

The ACA tax credits are what kept the premiums low. The credits are set to expire Dec. 31. Mulready expects up to 100,000 Oklahomans to opt out of health insurance entirely. Noon would be one of them.

“I will be without insurance,” if premiums increase to $1400, Noon said.

Mulready spoke further about the impending expiration.

“It didn’t catch anyone by surprise. We’ve known this has been coming since 2023,” Mulready said.

Mulready’s team has been preparing for this for a while, contacting Oklahoma’s federal delegation and working with local insurance providers.

“From my perspective, [the credits] were intended to be temporary, and ultimately they should be allowed to terminate, or, they should end,” Mulready said, “My position has been, all along, that a much better approach would be a glide path, or step-down approach, to get there over a couple of years.”

The tax credits were at the crux of the most recent government shutdown. Republicans staved off efforts to renew the credits. Barring some unforeseen, last-minute legislation, the credits will expire, and premiums will almost certainly go up. Still, Mulready urges Oklahomans to sign up for what they can.

“Any type of coverage for folks, for unseen, unknown health expenses that come upon you… it’s just good to have some sort of coverage in place,” Mulready said.

