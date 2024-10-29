Indianola Schools tries to pass record bond vote for second time

INDIANOLA, Okla. — For the second time in seven months, the Indianola community in Pittsburg County will decide between spending almost $4.92 a month more for every $1,000 in property taxes and keeping its public school campus the same.

"Obviously, I was disappointed in it. We didn't have very many voters show up in general," Indianola Public Schools Superintendent Anna Peery told 2 News on Oct. 29, one week before Election Day.

Peery admits her Class-2A district's campaign to modernize much of its nearly century-old campus didn't exactly strike a unified response when voters struck it down nearly 58-42 in the April 2 election.



Previous coverage >>> Pittsburg County district to vote on record $8.7M school bond measure

The bond measure would fund $8.7 million over about 15 years for academic and logistical upgrades: eight total new classrooms, two specially designed for STEM courses and doubling as emergency shelters, connected to the main buildings.

It would also move the campus playground and shelter the walkway for students and staff heading to and from the cafeteria, which is in a separate building.

Indianola Public Schools

2 News asked Peery why the district put the bond up for a vote again so soon after it failed the first time.

"If we don't start looking toward the future, we're going to have some major repairs to do. It'll make it difficult," the superintendent said.

"We've already added some electricity (hookups) to the main high school building but all of that is outside the walls. None of it meets code. We don't meet fire code. We don't meet handicap accessibility codes."

Peery also pointed out the only current emergency shelter for both the school and community is the competition gymnasium across the street, which she said cannot hold more than the school population. The gym itself was built as part of a previous, smaller bond package that will be paid off by early 2025.

The campus's only disabled-accessible bathroom is also in the competition gym.

Indianola Public Schools

"They should know right now is not a good time for that huge of a bond," Frances Dowtin told 2 News via Zoom. "We're all for getting the kids a good, safe, safe room, a storm shelter. But we want it to be done responsibly."

Dowtin's grandchildren attend the school, but she said even voters with personal ties like her aren't ready to foot the bill.

"Through this area you'll see this is literally working class poor (people) out here," Dowtin added. "A lot of us struggle. There's a lot of elderly out here on fixed incomes. It's just it's too much money, almost $9 million."

"I just think they need to tighten their belt like the rest of us. Ask for less. Go back to the drawing board and downsize it some."



Indianola High School's longtime FFA teacher, Jerry Hamilton, disagrees.

"We built a gym a few years ago, (which) was obviously needed. That's all we've built since I've been here for 27 years." Hamilton said.

Hamilton and Peery both hope awareness for the Nov. 5 election will increase interest and turnout.

"I really think this community will stand up and do what needs to be done here and support this," Hamilton said.

Early voting in Pittsburg County, like with the rest of Oklahoma, begins Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

