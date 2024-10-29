YOUTH VOTE: 2 News listens to TCC students ahead of election

TULSA, Okla. — Right now the upcoming election is top of mind for many Oklahomans. A recent forum, hosted at TCC’s Downtown Tulsa Campus, had the future in mind.

Tulsa Mayoral Candidates Monroe Nichols and Karen Keith addressed TCC students and faculty, laying out their plans to impact the students for years to come.

Young people are ready to make their voices heard. That’s why 2 News listened to three TCC students talk about their political involvement.

“Your involvement has much to do with the future of our country,” TCC second-year student Eli Missing said.

Missing is part of the TCC Society for Professional Journalists, which sponsored the event, for students, by students.

Even the moderators were students, like Semhar Asfaha.

“I think it’s really important to tell my generation that their vote is really important and their opinions matter,” Asfaha said, “Just because the decisions we make today will affect us tomorrow.”

Missing comes to Tulsa from New England, and Asfaha just moved to Tulsa from Ethiopia. Both say they love Tulsa but know there are areas to improve. They say it will take their fellow students to get involved. TCC professor Patrick Green, J.D., tells 2 News: mission accomplished.

“I do think students are gonna turn out. You know, they’re really interested in the issues, and both campaigns in this mayoral race have done a good job making it known what they believe in,” Green said, “Students are interested and learning and getting excited to vote.”

It wasn’t just kids studying politics. Nursing student Christian Cisneros made it out too.

“[The candidates] spoke on a lot of things that I wasn’t aware of and now I am. I’m glad I came out to know what’s going on in my community because I didn’t know before and now I do,” Cisneros said.

Young people have values, ideas and opinions, and they’re itching to make it known.

“How are we gonna continue to bring all those values, all those virtues, with us?” Missing said, “Or are we just gonna kind of, if we’re not involved, just let everything go amiss?”

The election is Nov. 5. Polls in Oklahoma are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

