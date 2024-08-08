MAYORAL ELECTION: Tulsans share their top issues ahead of 2 News debate

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa will vote for its next mayor on Aug. 27.

2 News is partnering with NonDoc and the Tulsa Regional Chamber to host a debate between the candidates on Aug. 8 to give voters more insight. For more details about the debate and when and where to watch it, click here.

Before the candidates face off, 2 News went out and asked Tulsans what’s top of mind for them.

National elections get lots of attention, but local ones arguably have a much larger day-to-day impact on people’s lives. Local roads, sewers, police, fire, garbage — all that and much more are handled at the local level, with the mayor playing a role in picking leaders and guiding policy.

Homelessness

One cyclist near 41st and Riverside told 2 News his top issue is homelessness.

“They’re doing a good job of taking care of the river now,” he said. “But [homeless people] they’re all moving inland, if you will, into the neighborhoods and stuff. And I don’t know the end result of it.”

He added: “Especially homeless veterans, they’re out here. I know they’re out here, and we can do better for them.”

Homelessness is something that a number of people have told us is a major issue for them. On a similar note, one woman who used to be homeless told us there needs to be more resources for the homeless. Others also mentioned affordable housing.



Parks & Childcare

Another issue is the quantity and quality of places for children to play in some parts of the city, as one woman named Stephanie told us.

She told us she comes to O’Brien Park because there aren’t many other good options nearby in north Tulsa.

“This is one of the cleanest parks that I’ve been to, especially north [Tulsa], for sure,” Stephanie mentioned, also saying there are “not a lot of places to take your kids to play.”

Aug. 27 is a chance for Tulsans to make their voices heard and to make an impact. Local government touches people’s lives in many ways, even in ways that people may think are as simple as keeping parks clean.

Stephanie especially wants “better upkeep with the parks for our kids.” She recalled how “a lot of the times they come to the park, and they end up picking up things out [of] the grass” that “have no business” being there, such as needles or shattered glass.

While many churches and other groups offer after-school recreation for children, Stephanie said it would be great if the City of Tulsa also did more to help.

“I just want to say that we need more childcare here in Oklahoma,” she said.

Electric Scooters

Many cyclists we’ve spoken with in Tulsa have no shortage of compliments for the region’s biking infrastructure and the growth of the biking and pedestrian trail network over the years.



Nonetheless, they have some issues — for instance, with what happens on those trails and bike lanes.

“The scooters that are on the trail are dangerous,” the aforementioned cyclist near 41st and Riverside told us.

“I see people wrecking all the time. I see EMSA and the fire department picking up injured people,” he added. “They’re very dangerous and they’re unregulated, and the scooters need to be looked at real bad, electric scooters.”

However, these are only some of the topics people brought up with us. As the Aug. 27 election nears, 2 News would like to know which other issues are top of mind and deserve attention.

